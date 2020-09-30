After being off TV for weeks, Cody made his return on last week's AEW Dynamite after AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee's victory over Orange Cassidy. Showing off his new, darker look, Cody attacked other Dark Order members. Backstage, an enraged Lee challenged Cody to a Dog Collar Match for the title.

On tonight's show, Cody accepted that challenge and is's now set to take place on next week's show. Lee ran out and the two brawled for multiple minutes with members of Dark Order, officials, and other wrestlers needed to break things up.

As noted, Chris Jericho will also celebrate 30 years in wrestling on next Wednesday's Dynamite.

