Cody won the AEW TNT Championship against Brodie Lee on tonight's AEW Dynamite. The two faced off in a brutal Dog Collar Match that saw Cody win (hitting cross rhodes for the pinfall victory) the title for a second time.

WWE Hall of Famer Greg "The Hammer" Valentine was in the crowd for tonight's match. He was there as a tribute for his 1983 Dog Collar Match against "Rowdy" Roddy Piper at NWA Starrcade.

After the match, Cody did an interview with Tony Schiavone and said he wanted to defend the title on next week's show. Tony asked who his opponent would be, and out strolled Orange Cassidy. Orange gave Cody a thumbs up, and Cody gave him one back.

Below is the updated lineup for next week's show:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts (AEW World Championship)
* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Cody (c) with Arn Anderson vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship)

