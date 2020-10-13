As announced on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, the "Call Your Shot Gauntlet" will return as part of Bound For Glory's main card event.

The match begins with two competitors. To advance, the challenger must throw their opponent over the top rope. The last two will finish the gauntlet traditionally, where either man or woman can win via pinfall or submission. Whoever wins the said bout will earn a future title shot opportunity of their choosing.

After pulling a victorious win in their 10-person tag team match, next week, Alisha Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Hernandez and Cousin Jake will face off in a five-way match. Whoever wins the match will enter the gauntlet at No. 20. The opponent that is pinned will enter the match first.

That is not the only thing that will be a stake. Rhino informed Heath on this week's show that their careers will be on the line during this event. If Rhino or Heath wins, Heath will officially receive a contract from Impact. If neither man wins, both of them will be let go from the company.

More information on this gauntlet will be revealed in next week's episode.

Below is the updated card for Bound For Glory thus far:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

6-WAY SCRAMBLE: X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rohit Raju (c) vs. Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin vs. The North

CALL YOUR SHOT GUANTLET



Moose vs. EC3

Ken Shamrock with Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added to this card.

