After weeks of vignettes featuring a mysterious woman returning to SmackDown, it was officially revealed that Carmella is back on the blue brand (unless next week's WWE Draft changes that).

In her promo, the former Women's Champion spoke about needing to take a look in the mirror to see who she really was, noting that she got lost along the way. Ultimately, Carmella put the blame on the fans for wanting her to do everything their way.

Her last SmackDown appearance was on May 8 to promote Money in the Bank. Her most recent SmackDown match was on April 25, defeating Mandy Rose.

After being away for five months, Carmella said she was reminded of how terrible social media can be at times with a wave of negative comments coming her way after last night's return.

"Been off TV & out of the public eye for over five months," Carmella wrote. "I come back for one night & the amount of negative comments I see just based on my looks alone is disgusting. I forgot what a toxic place social media can truly be. Thank god I know what a hot b---- I am."

