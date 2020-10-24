- Above is the latest WWE Playlist featuring Jeff Hardy's awe-inspiring RAW moments.

- WWE filed multiple trademarks on October 20 for WWE PC talents. The trademarks include: Akeem Young, Ivy Nile, Xyon Quinn, Tony Modra, and Odyssey Jones. Based on social media accounts, the former Daniel Vidot is going as Quinn, Omari Palmer is now Jones, and the former Sidney Bateman is going by Young (h/t PWInsider).

- As noted, "Shorty G" is gone and Chad Gable is back after Gable announced he's dropping the name on last night's SmackDown. Earlier today on social media Gable commented on the name change.

"So say goodnight to the short guy! The last time you're gonna see a short guy like this again, let me tell you. #HisNameIsGable"