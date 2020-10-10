- Yesterday, the WWE draft kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown. The above video is a look at the top 10 moments from last night's show.

- Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) is no more since Tucker has been drafted to RAW.

Chad Gable took to social media to praise the former tag team, calling them "the very best human beings."

He tweeted, "Two of the very best human beings I have the privilege of calling my friends. Everything comes back around. Trust me on this one."

Below you can see his tweet:

Two of the very best human beings I have the privilege of calling my friends.



Everything comes back around. Trust me on this one. https://t.co/D8m2cezk82 — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 10, 2020

- WWE took to Instagram to ask which brand had a better first-night draft.

Some of the bigger moves last night were Seth Rollins to SmackDown and the breakup of The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston were both drafted to RAW). For a complete look at what went down last night, please click here.



Below you can see their post: