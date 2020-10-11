- Above is a look at Rhea Ripley's Top 5 moments in NXT. The group included: facing Mercedes Martinez in a steel cage, winning battle of the brands on SmackDown, beating Toni Storm to become NXT UK Women's Champion, WarGames, and beating Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women's Championship.

- WWE The Day Of: The 2016 Draft is now available on the WWE Network, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at that draft. The clip below shows Charlotte tearing up when her good friend, Becky Lynch, got drafted from RAW to SmackDown. Night two of this year's draft takes place on tomorrow's RAW.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Nia Jax, Charlotte with Steve Austin, and Carmella.