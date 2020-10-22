Charly Caruso, the host of Raw Talk and a backstage interviewer for Monday Night Raw, has revealed that a romantic storyline featuring her and Angel Garza was "randomly stopped" by WWE's creative team.

For several months, especially during Paul Heyman's stint as Executive Director of Raw, WWE teased that Caruso and Garza would eventually hook up as an on-screen couple. Caruso would blush every time she'd interview Garza, who proceeded to flirt with the WWE announcer on a weekly basis.

While responding to a fan on Twitter who wondered why the storyline was dropped, Caruso tweeted, "It also randomly stopped."

Garza, who was drafted to the red brand during the WWE Draft, has always been presented as a heartthrob or ladies man by WWE creative. Besides Charly Caruso, he has also been seen trying to court Lana and Demi Burnett on Raw.

As noted, Garza is presently recovering from a torn quad that he suffered during the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view last month.