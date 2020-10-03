United Wrestling Network has announced Chris Dickinson vs. Caster for this Tuesday's UWN Primetime Live.

Primetime Live is a weekly PPV series from UWN and NWA. The first PPV featured a match between NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and Mike Bennett.

Last week's episode saw Trevor Murdoch defeat Aron Stevens to become the new NWA National Champion. To read the full results from last Tuesday, please click here.

Below is the updated card for Tuesday:

* Former WWE and Impact star D'Angelo Dinero & Watts vs. NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice & a mystery partner.

* Bryan Idol vs. Levi Shapiro (with Howdy Price)

* Chris Dickinson vs. Caster

