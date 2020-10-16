AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke to Yahoo Sports to reflect on the one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite and his journey thus far in the new wrestling company.

While comparing the creative freedom given to performers in AEW and WWE, Jericho mentioned how AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW TNT Champion Cody are both benefitting from more opportunities in AEW.

"Moxley wasn't what he is now when he was in WWE. He paled in comparison," said Jericho. "Even Cody, look at how great Cody is. He was never given that chance or it was never planned out for him. It's one of those things where you have a lot of people on the roster and we are all there for the same reason — to get everybody over and have the best and most successful company we can by working together," added Jericho.

Jericho, a multi-time World Champion in WWE, also highlighted the differences in being a "flag bearer" and top guy for AEW as opposed to working for larger company like WWE.

"I'm a big part of the success of this company and I feel like it's my company as a result, I'm not working for a machine," he said. "I loved working for WWE, but I feel like I am AEW.

"When we first started it rested on my shoulders in a lot of ways, and thankfully we did what we were supposed to do and it rests on a lot of people's shoulders. That original task was mine and mine alone, I was kind of the flag bearer for the company so it's been very cool to see the success."

Next week on Dynamite, Jericho and MJF are slated to have a televised steak dinner which is rumored to lead to a future match, possibly at AEW Full Gear on November 7.