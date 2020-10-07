It is a big week for AEW star Chris Jericho, who will celebrate his 30-year anniversary in the pro wrestling business on Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the celebration, Bleacher Report Wrestling's Twitter handle asked fans their favorite moment from Jericho's illustrious career. One fan remarked that Jericho and his band, Fozzy, performing at Sturgis 2020, the COVID-19 superspreader concert, is one of Jericho's most recent accolades. As noted earlier, Sturgis 2020 is the concert that is responsible for about a quarter of a million COVID-19 cases in the country.

The fan also criticized Jericho for remaining a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump. Last week, Jericho called out people for wishing that Trump would succumb to the COVID-19 virus. He also liked several tweets from Trump; a screengrab of one such tweet can be seen below.

Jericho noticed the tweet and snapped at the fan.

"Hi. F**k off. Not in the mood today dips--t," he tweeted in response to the fan.

Jericho will be teaming up with Jake Hager in a match against Luther and Serpentico during tomorrow's special edition of Dynamite.