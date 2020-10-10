Christopher Daniels recently joined the Pro Wrestling Junkies for a Q & A session with fans and talked about a number of topics, including his thoughts on his longtime TNA colleague and current WWE Superstar, AJ Styles. Wrestling Inc. recently reported Styles' thoughts on Daniels being one of the best ring generals he's ever been in the ring with. Daniels responded by saying Styles is the one person he's worked more than anyone else, and said he feels like Styles is the best in the world right now. He also says the reason their matches were always so good was because both men shared the mindset of making their opponent look great.

"That's really cool he said that," Daniels said. "I feel like AJ is probably the best in the world right now. You can argue that if you want, but you won't convince me otherwise. I was very fortunate to work with AJ. It takes awhile to get to the point where you know someone as well as AJ and I know each other. We were very fortunate when we were coming up that promoters saw how well we worked together and booked us together all around the world.

"He's probably the one guy I've wrestled more than anyone else in my career," Daniels added. "We've wrestled in I want to say seven different countries and in every state in the United States. It takes awhile, but working with him is so great because he's so generous as a wrestler. That's one reason we always worked so well together, is because we were both always trying to make the other guy look good. When you put the match before your own self-interests, that's when great wrestling happens. For me, he's definitely the top guy in the world and he's been at that level, and to see the success he's had in WWE is a testament to how hard he works. I'm very happy for him, and the fact he feels that way about me says a lot and I really appreciate that."

Daniels went on to say that his matches with AJ Styles are some of the best work he's done in his career, and also said the last few years being in SCU has been some of the most fun he's had throughout his long career.

"I feel like when it comes to best matches, there are always two that kind of pop up," Daniels said. "One is myself, AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe at Unbreakable 2005, and most recently, people look at Ladder War with myself and Frankie against Motor City Machine Guns and The Young Bucks as the two high points. Those get the most publicity, but I honestly feel like a lot of the stuff I did with AJ really stands out to me.

"Our Iron Man match, all the singles matches we wrestled throughout the years, and the times we wrestled for the TNA Championship really stand out," Daniels added. "The stuff I did with Samoa Joe also stand out as stuff I enjoyed and had fun with. Honestly, the last couple years tagging with Frankie and then having Scorpio Sky join SCU has been some of the most fun I've had in my career. Just having those guys by my side and going through what he have together has been really special."

Daniels was then asked about his program with Sting seemingly being stopped short before it really got going. Daniels responded, saying that it was tough for him because those in power didn't take him seriously as an opponent for Sting. He notes that Sting enjoyed working with him, and also says that not much ever happened there because every time they'd get booked together, it would be when Sting was busy in a story with someone else.

"I just feel like, for whatever reason, I just wasn't taken seriously as a worthwhile opponent of Sting," Daniels said. "When I was in a feud with him, he was always in the middle of other things as well as me. I was a little disappointed in that, but that's what happens sometimes - you get an opportunity to do something, but you don't have 100% input on what you want to do, and decisions are made above your head.

"For me, I tried to make the best out of it that I could," Daniels continued. "I felt like I worked well with Sting. He always liked working with me, as well. It was just one of those things where it was just the lay of the land at that point in time."

A fan later asked who the one person would be that he would like to work with that isn't on the current AEW roster, and Daniels responded with Finn Balor. He went on to praise Balor for his great development throughout his career.

"That's a great question," Daniels said. "I would really like the opportunity to wrestle Finn Balor. I only ever wrestled him one time in a tag match a long time ago. I feel like Finn is someone that I could mesh well with. I respect his ability and feel like he's a great wrestler. I've watched him over the years sort of grow and develop in his career into one of the best. I'd love to step in the ring with him."

