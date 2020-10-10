- Above is the latest Shot of Brandi with Brandi Rhodes and Peter Avalon. On this Tuesday's AEW Dark, Avalon is scheduled to face Brandon Cutler.
- Clark Connors defeated Danny Limelight to win the Lion's Break Crown Tournament on last night's NJPW Strong. Below are the full results:
* Misterioso, Blake Christian, and Logan Riegel defeated Adrian Quest, Barrett Brown and Fred Rosser
* Clark Connors defeated Danny Limelight (Lion's Break Crown Tournament Finals)
* Dave Finlay, ACH, Karl Fredericks, TJP, & Jeff Cobb defeated KENTA, Tama Tonga, Jay White, Chase Owens, Tonga Loa and Hikuleo (10-man elimination match)
- AEW President Tony Khan turns 38 today. AEW TNT Champion Cody sent Khan some well wishes on Twitter:
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @TonyKhan — one of the most thoughtful, generous, cultivated men I've had the pleasure of working with. He's a prime example of what leadership should look like in this era. Enjoy your day!"
