Cody appeared on The Rich Eisen Show ahead of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode and delved into the various factors that have allowed the new wrestling promotion to exceed expectations over the past year.

When asked to name the one thing that sets AEW apart from its competition, Cody emphasized "authenticity" and why being genuine on-screen has helped its performers to connect better with the company's growing audience.

"Authenticity," stressed Cody. "When I get around marketing guys or new wrestling fans, who want to know what makes us different, authenticity is always the No. 1 thing I say."

Cody, the reigning AEW TNT Champion, went onto give his take on why the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair were successful in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Back in the 70s and 80s, when wrestling fans were rabid for the sport, everyone thinks it is because they thought it was real. However, I disagree with that notion. Dusty, Hogan, and Flair succeeded because of the connection fans made to their characters.

"And the only way you can reach across the barricade and connect with the fans is being authentic in your interview, your ring work, and everything else. And that's what we have that separates us from everybody," added Cody, who also serves as an EVP for AEW.

With TNT extending Dynamite on the air until 2023, AEW fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming years.