On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody was able to win back the AEW TNT Championship in a brutal Dog Collar Match against Brodie Lee.

Afterwards, Tony Schiavone spoke with Cody in the ring and the new champ said he wanted to defend the title on this week's show. Orange Cassidy then strolled out to the stage to give Cody a thumbs up and Cody returned the favor, solidifying his first title defense.

Earlier today, Cody said he planned on making Cassidy do something he's never done before in an AEW match — a collar and elbow hold.

"Looking forward to Wednesday's Anniversary show, and I intend no disrespect...especially considering @orangecassidy was able to hand a legend like Jericho a loss, BUT in @AEW history he has NEVER locked-up. Literally. Never done a collar & elbow. I am going to force him to do so."

Below is the current Dynamite Anniversary card:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts (AEW World Championship)

* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) with vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford in action

* MJF to make a big announcement