- As noted before at this link, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon made several tweets last night with reactions to the NXT Halloween Havoc special. Triple H made another tweet with a final thank you to everyone involved, and NXT General Manager William Regal also chimed in.

"A final congratulations & #ThankYou to the @WWENXT Superstars who put so much into this show, the crew who created an incredible set to honor the legacy of #HalloweenHavoc... and of course everyone at home. THANK YOU for supporting these stars & the black & gold brand! #WeAreNXT," Triple H wrote.

Regal added, "Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched #HalloweenHavoc tonight. To all the hard working competitors and crew, it's my honour to work with and for you."

- New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano made history with last night's Halloween Havoc title win over Damian Priest as he became the first-ever two-time North American Champion.

Gargano and Priest both reacted to the title change on Twitter.

"I LOVE MAKING HISTORY!.. and WHEELS! First 2X North American Champion," Gargano wrote.

Priest added, "Well tonights outcome sucked. Trust me agents, this isn't the end. Our infamy is just getting started. Oh and how bout that entrance!? #WWENXT #NotDoneYet [bow and arrow emoji] #LiveForever"

