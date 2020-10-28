WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H both took to Twitter tonight to praise the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special.

Stephanie said Halloween Havoc was incredible, and posted a tweet to congratulate everyone involved.

"#HalloweenHavoc was INCREDIBLE!!!!! Congratulations to EVERYONE involved!!!! I want to RT everything!!! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT! @GEICO @TripleH," she wrote.

Triple H posted a backstage photo with Halloween Havoc host Shotzi Blackheart, and praised her for her performance.

"The incredible action of #HalloweenHavoc was aided by a BREAKOUT performance by our host, @ShotziWWE. A bright star with even bigger [star emoji] potential! #WeAreNXT @WWENXT," he wrote, attaching a photo that you can see below.

Triple H reacted to the first "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" match, which saw Johnny Gargano capture the NXT North American Title from Damian Priest under Devil's Playground rules.

He wrote, "The first spin of the wheel, a deflated pumpkin, and absolutely BRUTAL #DevilsPlayground match, and a NEW #NXTNATitle Champion... AND THIS IS ONLY THE FIRST MATCH! #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT"

Halloween Havoc saw Rhea Ripley defeat Raquel Gonzalez in a match that displayed an entirely different side of the NXT women's division, according to Triple H.

"@RheaRipley_WWE and @RaquelWWE show an entirely different side of the @WWENXT women's division. That could be the most physical fight we've seen in any division on any brand... #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc," he wrote.

The Halloween Havoc main event featured the second and final "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" match of the night, which saw Io Shirai retain the NXT Women's Title over Candice LeRae under "TLS: Tables, Ladders & Scares" rules. Triple H praised the match for bringing the heat.

He wrote, "Hard to say anything but ... WOW. The #NXTWomensTitle match was just [fire emoji x 4] !!!!!!!! #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc"

You can click here to read our full detailed report from Halloween Havoc. Below are the related tweets from Triple H and Stephanie:

