WWE star Dana Brooke released a new image on her Instagram from a photoshoot with photographer Brent Allen. The former champion bodybuilder writes, "A Queen in her Habitat... I run this."

Brooke has been very active on social media, including a recent post with her new tag partner Mandy Rose where they hyped the WWE draft.

Brooke has also mentioned her interest in competing on RAW Underground, which has been on hiatus the last couple weeks due to the absence of Shane McMahon.

She tweets, "What you think @shanemcmahon!? Im ready for #RawUnderground !!! Don't mess with me !!! Who wants some !? @WWE #wwe." You can read more about that here.

Since their pairing, Brooke and Rose have picked up a number of victories in the tag team division, and could be eventual challengers to current women's tag champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

