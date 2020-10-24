After last night's SmackDown finished up on FS1, Talking Smack aired with co-hosts, Kayla Braxton and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Daniel Bryan appeared on the show as a special guest and spoke about how he expects this run with WWE to be his last as a full-time competitor.

Booker T initially brought up how Daniel Bryan was one of the oldest Superstars in the locker room, which Bryan quickly shot down.

"Actually, to be fair, I am not one of the oldest guys in the locker room," Bryan said. "I just act the oldest. [Laughs] It's that dad life."

After signing a three-year deal in 2018, Bryan's WWE contract is expected to be up in September of next year. Bryan noted he's already preparing for this run to be his final — as a full-time wrestler.

"I haven't said anything about this, but in my mind, this is kind of my last run," Bryan said. "You know what I mean? This is my last run as a full-time Superstar.

Booker T then joked the WWE Universe just got a scoop, but Bryan felt like it was already kind of known without him having to say anything.

"It's not really a scoop, I think you can feel it in even just the way that I approach things, and the way that my mentality is, as far as my view towards younger people and all that kind of stuff," Bryan continued. "As I'm doing this last run. My thing isn't, 'I gotta prove to everybody that I'm the best.' When I'm out there, I'm proving things to myself and I want things better for the younger talent."

On Friday's show, Bryan teamed up with WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and Kevin Owens in a winning effort against Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

