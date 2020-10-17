- Above, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Cesaro, and NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze play Among Us on UpUpDownDown.

- As seen in the photos below, NXT UK star Dave Mastiff announced his marriage. Congrats to the happy couple!

- Paul Heyman reacted to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns laying out Jey Uso at the end of last night's SmackDown. The two are set to meet in a Hell in a Cell Match later this month.

"The pain Roman Reigns is feeling is called 'heartbreak,'" Heyman wrote. "Jey Uso has broken the heart of the man who feeds the entire family. This is not going to end well. #HIAC 10/25/20. There will be consequences!"