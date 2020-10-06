It appears as if Impact Wrestling star EC3 could be headed to ROH. On Monday, ROH's YouTube channel released a new video, which can be seen above, in which a group of hooded men walk down railroad tracks while wearing hoodies with "III" on the back.

The phrase, "Control your narrative," which has been made popular by EC3 since his release from WWE, was also seen in the video.

It must be noted that although EC3 has made several appearances on Impact Wrestling over the past few months, he has previously mentioned the possibility of working in multiple places at the same time. He also released a video which teased a move to AEW.

Soon after showing up at July's Slammiversary event, EC3 tweeted that he was not back in Impact Wrestling for good. EC3 has been in a feud with Moose over the TNA World title.

"I have no home. I'm not 'back.' I'm not here for 'friends' or 'family.' In reality, who I am, has never been here. 'Nostalgia' and 'comfort' do not interest me. This isn't what you think this is. This is more. #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3," he wrote back in July.

Since reopening its shows since the COVID-19 pandemic, ROH has focused on its Pure Tournament, where the winner will win the reactivated ROH Pure Championship.