Last month, Eddie Kingston got a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship, but came up short when he passed out to a bulldog choke (referee stoppage). On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Moxley faced Lance Archer in a No DQ Title Match, winning via pinfall.

Kingston (along with Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) were at commentary to watch the match. Post-match, Archer attacked Moxley out of frustration, Kingston sent his guys out to help Moxley and get Archer moving to the back. Kingston initially sang the praises of Moxley carrying the company over the past year, but eventually dropped Moxley and applied a rear naked choke, which caused the champ to pass out. Dynamite ended with Kingston yelling at Moxley that things weren't over and he never lost against him.

As seen in the video below, Kingston continued talking, calling out Moxley for going to WWE to make millions and leaving the rest of his friends behind.

"This son of a b--- sold out," Kingston said as he pointed to Moxley. "The day he signed the contract to go to the land of sports entertainment, you told me that the inmates were going to run the asylum. You left us behind! You met your beautiful wife. You know what I have? I have pro wrestling — the only thing I ever loved — screw me, over and over again, while you were making millions of dollars for an entertainer! I'd die for this sport. I love this sport!"

Kingston then brought the title over to Moxley and told him to enjoy it because he's taking it from him one day.

"Open your goddamn eyes," Kingston said. "You see this? Enjoy it. Because I'm going to make you quit. I'm going to make you quit pro wrestling. I'm going to make you quit for this championship — because I never did. I keep going. You son of a b----. You're gonna pay for leaving me behind."