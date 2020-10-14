As previously reported, Andrade and Mickie James are the only free agents left from the 2020 WWE Draft.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Andrade hasn't been drafted because he is undergoing a minor elective procedure. He is expected to be out of action for about a month. According to a source familiar with a situation, he is expected to receive a push when he returns.

Mickie James is currently out of action with a broken nose, although we have not confirmed if that is why she hasn't been drafted.

Andrade last wrestled on RAW this past Monday night, losing to Angel Garza.

After losing the U.S. Championship this past May, Andrade had been mostly competing in the tag team division alongside Garza in a lengthy feud with the Street Profits. Their rivalry culminated with the Street Profits defeating Andrade & Garza at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view last month.