WWE posted a sneak peak of the Capitol Wrestling Center (aka WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida) before tonight's NXT TakeOver: 31. Earlier today the news was announced with Triple H commenting on NXT moving from Full Sail to the PC.

"It's a historic callback to where this all began," Triple H said about the new name. "We gutted the Performance Center and it's now rebuilt, so it feels like we're going back to the beginning. To me, it feels like we're going back to 1953. Just like then, we're doing something different and new, taking the business to a whole new level.

"The Capitol Wrestling Center captures the feel and the vibe of NXT. We will have all the bells and whistles of the ThunderDome, but we'll keep that NXT feel. It's edgier, darker and raw — you're walking into the ultimate heavy metal soundstage."

The Pre-Show begins at 6:30 pm ET and the main card starts at 7 pm ET. Below is tonight's card:

NXT Championship

Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

NXT Women's Championship

Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LaRae

NXT North American Championship

Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Santos Escobar (c) vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream