Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio was assigned a criminal trial date of January 25, 2021 following his indictment last week, according to a report on PW Insider. Del Rio was indicted last Thursday by a grand jury in San Antonio, TX, on charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Del Rio is facing one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault. He could be facing life in prison.

Del Rio was first arrested earlier this year in May, after the victim went to local authorities in San Antonio to report Del Rio's assault. According to the victim, Del Rio allegedly became angry with her and accused her of infidelity, and then proceeded to physically assault her.

The victim claimed Del Rio "slapped her across the head" several times and "forced her to wear a dress and dance for him" when she did not admit to the aforementioned infidelity. He then allegedly told her to not cry, because if she did, he threatened to "take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere."

The FOX affiliate in San Antonio also provided further details, noting that Del Rio allegedly "tied the woman's hands with boxing straps, put a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulted her for several hours, using various objects."

In the state of Texas, a conviction for aggravated kidnapping, if punishable in the first degree, could lead to a jail sentence ranging from 5-99 years or life imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. However, if the accused is convicted of aggravated kidnapping in the second degree, they could face anywhere from 2-20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Alberto Del Rio's trial.