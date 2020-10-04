Former WWE star Jack Gallagher was released from the company back in June after being accused of sexual assault during the "#SpeakingOut" movement. Numerous stories were brought to light accusing pro wrestlers and others in the pro wrestling business.

A woman named Becky recalled the incident with Gallagher in a tweet and noted it happened on New Year's Eve in 2014. Gallagher allegedly grabbed her and tore her skirt when she wouldn't sit on his lap.

Gallagher broke his silence today, responding to the allegation, and explaining why he was released from WWE:

"Following an allegation made in June 2020 as part of the #SpeakingOut movement, I was released from my contract with the WWE. I didn't release a statement then because it didn't feel the right thing to do at the time. I have now taken the time to process what has happened and would like to respond.

"In 2014, at a New Year's Eve party, I met a young woman and my behaviour towards her was inappropriate. As this party was nearly six years ago and I had drunk quite a larger amount of alcohol that night, unfortunately, I do not recollect what happened. I wish to make it clear that drinking is not an excuse for my behaviour that night. I want to express my deepest regrets, and I am genuinely sorry for the upset that I have caused.

"Following these allegation, I proactively contacted the Head of WWE Talent Relations to take responsibility for my actions, as I was aware that the woman who made the allegations and I had both attended the same New Year's Eve party. I was then informed that this would be a breach of the company ethics policy, and this is what led to my release form my contract with the WWE.

"This isolated incident is not reflective of my behaviour and attitude towards women. As a man, I know I can do better, and with the support of my wife, I have taken the time over the last few months to understand what I can do. But this is not about me, but about the women that come forward as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. I will continue to support women and this movement to the best of my ability."