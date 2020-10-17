NJPW has announced tonight the full card for the G1 Climax 30 Finals. There will be a total of six matches.

As noted earlier, this year's G1 Climax 30 finals are Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA.

The event takes place on Sunday at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Below is the full card:

* CHAOS (Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) vs Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Junior, DOUKI & El Desperado)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Master Wato, Jeff Cobb, Juice Robinson & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs BULLET CLUB (Jay White, KENTA, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)

* CHAOS (SHO & Kazuchika Okada) vs Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) vs BULLET CLUB (Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL)

* G1 Climax 30 FINAL: Kota Ibushi vs SANADA