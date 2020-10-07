On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho is celebrating 30 years in wrestling.

During the show he received kind words from his dad, Ted Irvine, Slash, Bully Ray, Dennis Miller, and NJPW Hiroshi Tanahashi. Tanahashi, who standing in front of a NJPW banner, congratulated Jericho on being in wrestling for 30 years.

AEW and NJPW have had an icy relationship since AEW was formed last year. There has been speculation that the relationship might thaw now that Harold Meij resigned as NJPW President and CEO effective October 23rd.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out the segment in the images below:



