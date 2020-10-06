Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Tonight's episode is the fallout from Victory Road. You can view the results from Saturday's show here.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a Victory Road rematch!

Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

Both men stare one another down and talk a little smack right after the bell rings. Brian Myers throws the first forearm. Tommy Dreamer catches him and sends him out of the ring. The referee begins the count-out. Dreamer smashes Myers' face into the apron. Dreamer misses his chance to chop Myers - his hand smacks right into the ring post. Myers follows it up with a strong suplex on the ramp. Myers runs back into the ring. Dreamer rolls back in. Myers stomps away on Dreamer before locking him up into the ropes. He follows his offense with a side suplex, but he only gets a near-fall, as Dreamer kicks out at 2. Myers lands a big clothesline in the corner then sends Dreamer for a ride with a driving elbow. Dreamer lands a few midsection shots before connecting a sunset flip. Myers kicks out at 2.

Myers connects two driving elbows on Dreamer before locking in a front facelock. Dreamer catches him with a sidewalk slam. Dreamer blocks a shot from Myers - he sends Myers into the corner with a series of jabs. Dreamer hooks the leg on Myers again only to get a near-fall at the 2 count. Myers sends Dreamer off his feet with a scoop and a slam. He goes for another pin. Dreamer kicks out again. Dreamer spins out and drops Myers with a DDT. Next, he goes up to the top rope. He misses his chance to connect a diving elbow. Myers cannot believe he didn't get the pinfall after sending Dreamer down with his Myers DDT. He rolls out of the ring to grab a kendo stick. He tries to hit Dreamer with it. Dreamer catches the stick and grabs hold of it. Myers begs Dreamer not to hit him. As he pleads, he grabs the stick right out of Dreamers' hands and smacks him several times. The referee calls for the match to end in a DQ.

Winner By Disqualification: Tommy Dreamer

Post-Match: Scott D'Amore and security run down to stop the match.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne run through the Bound For Glory card, and the matches still to come tonight.

Before EC3 puts on a funeral for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship tonight, we see Moose at a gym searching high and low for his self-proclaimed championship.