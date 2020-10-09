James Storm began his wrestling journey back in the late 1990s. He was briefly in WCW as an enhancement talent before their closure before his career began to blossom in TNA throughout the 2000s. Storm has enjoyed plenty of success in the industry although he has never made a run with WWE despite a short stint in NXT.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Storm talked about his negotiations to join the company after this year's WrestleMania, but the signing was put on hold due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"I signed the contract and all that stuff and I was just waiting to take the physical," Storm explained. "They called me and told me it was going to the be put off because of all the stuff going on."

Storm went on to say he understood the company's decision due to the times we are in and said he knew the contract was likely to be retracted once he saw reports of all the cuts the company was making.

"Once I seen that they were making all these cuts with all these different guys and stuff like that I just knew it was a matter of time before they retract the contract," Storm said. "It sucks because I can sit here and say 'me me me' but in the whole scheme of things it was a lot of people who lost their jobs. All I can do is keep on keeping on and doing my thing and hopefully there's another opportunity to come in the future."

Storm alluded to the possibility he could reach a deal to join the company once things return to normal in the future. He was asked if he would be interested in reforming Beer Money, Inc. with his old tag team partner, Bobby Roode, if he did sign a contract with WWE down the line.

"I know a lot of guys up there who want to work with Beer Money, and the thing is no one owns that name so if we wanted to use it, we could use that name," Storm explained. "If we're a tag team we'll make it the best we can again, but as singles we like beating the crap out of each other as well."

Beer Money, Inc. was one of the most successful tag teams in TNA history as they held the TNA World Tag Team Championships five times. He said that he would be interested in reforming the team but explained that if Roode was having a successful singles run at the time he would not want to step on his toes and hinder that opportunity for him.

"It's just one of those things," Storm said when discussing a reunion with Roode. "If they wanted Beer Money I'm sure both of us would do it, if they wanted us as singles you know, that's great too."

