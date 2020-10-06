During the Attitude Era and the 2000s, it was commonplace and almost expected for WWE Divas to have breast enhancement surgery. Jim Ross even said that WWE would help cover the cost of the surgery if talent chose to go in that direction. But there were a few Divas at the time who didn't go that route and one of those was two-time Women's Champion Jazz.

Jazz discussed the advice she received as related to any enhancement surgery when she joined The Chris Van Vliet Show.

"Paul E told me, 'Jazz, never have surgery. You don't need that. You don't need a boob job; you don't need all that. Just go out there and be you.' And I was like one of the only women probably in the history of WWE that never had any type of enhancement surgeries," stated Jazz who was then asked if WWE ever asked her to have surgery.

"No, never, never, never, never. I probably would agree to it. I mean, why not right? Hey, but honestly, yeah, I didn't need it. So, it all worked out and I don't think it would have fit me with my character, because I was Anti-Diva and I'm all about whooping the blondes, the Barbie Dolls and I think I did a pretty good job."

During the 2000s it was common for Divas to take part in Bra and Panties matches, Pudding matches and other types of gimmick matches. Jazz was asked if she was ever pitched those types of gimmick matches.

"No, and you know what? There was one thing about WWE. They never tried to change my style of wrestling, who I was, or anything," said Jazz. "They never tried to change me and I think they liked that I was so brutal and just nasty and just in your face. So, because honestly, I don't think they really had a true heel in the Women's Division before me."

At WrestleMania X8, Jazz defeated Trish Stratus and Lita in a triple threat match to retain the Women's Championship. While that may be a career highpoint for some, the match placement on the card made it appear as a cool-down match as it came between The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan and the main event of Triple H vs. Chris Jericho for the Undisputed Championship.

Jazz shared her thoughts on the match placement being stuck between the two co-main events.

"They put us in a bad situation and it was intentionally done because the crowd was so high and they needed something. They had to go get water or use the bathroom; that was the time to go – during our match," said Jazz. "But we just stuck our guns and we have faith and our ability to go up there and draw the people and we still considered that being that was a great match, but that's how they treated the women back then. We had the respect and we were earning our respect, but they would come to tell us, 'Oh well, they're saying you're all wrestling too much.' But our ratings were higher, doing the women's matches at that time during tons of demand matches. So, it was a lot of hateration going on if you ask me.

"I don't know what were their intentions, but we were just put in that spot for the crowd to settle because I mean, it was up there. It wasn't going to get any higher that night, but we went out there and hell, we did our thing. WrestleMania, hey, we can say we were there. We performed and we kicked ass, so it's all good."

She also pointed to one of the participants in the co-main events as a reason why some women's matches were cut shorter than what was originally planned.

"Honestly, and that's when The Rock was there and we have probably planned an eight-minute match, but he'd go out there and go over his damn time with his promos... and ours got cut. So, sometimes, we would have an eight-minute match planned, next thing you know, we got three minutes and then like, 'Go, go, go, go, go!' And when you see me walk into the ring like this, that's when time got shaved and it's get to it and get out of there," stated Jazz.

As a two-time WWE Women's Champion and a 20-year career inside the squared circle, Jazz is deserving of a spot in WWE's Hall of Fame. She was asked if she thinks she will get inducted and if she thinks she should get inducted.

"Honestly, that's up to them. Do I feel I should be? You're damn right! They're trying to put that lawsuit situation over my head, but do you know how many people who f---ing sued Vince McMahon and are still in the Hall of Fame?! So, I don't want to hear that," exclaimed Jazz.

"My thing wasn't even about the concussions. In my situation with them I was upset because the whole time I was there, they never gave me a freaking action figure. So, it's like the people of color were treated a little differently. They didn't really market me. I made myself. They gave me the platform to go out there, but Jazz got over on her own. But they didn't get any action figure, never on a poster, that's the s--t I was upset about. But it's all good. I still thank them for the opportunity, because without them, I probably wouldn't be sitting here right now. So, I don't hate them. I just want to be treated fairly."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.