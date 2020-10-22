Joey Ryan filed a lawsuit on October 20 against former ROH wrestler Pelle Primeau before the United States District Court, Central District of California, according to PWInsider.

This lawsuit marks the seventh known lawsuit that Ryan has filed in recent weeks. As we reported in September, one of his lawsuits was against three women who have claimed that Ryan sexually assaulted them.

With this current lawsuit, Ryan is seeking millions of dollars in damages from Primeau. He is also asking for a permanent injunction restraining Primeau from "making and publishing defamatory statements or any iteration of defamatory statements."

The lawsuit alleges that Primeau, since June 2020, has made 26 statements that fall under libel, present Ryan in a false light, intentionally interfere with Ryan's finances, negligently interfered with Ryan's finances, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress, among other allegations.

Pelle Primeau reportedly took to social media to tell members of the media to "publicly commit" against Ryan and asked promotions to no longer book him as a performer due to the allegations against him.

In the lawsuit, Ryan claims that Primeau did this only because Ryan slept with Primeau's partner. According to Ryan, he wasn't aware of their relationship.

Ryan also claims that the statements made against him by Primeau have cost him monthly losses of $500 per month from Cameo, $1,000 per month in merchandising revenue, $1,000 per month plus additional tips and "subscription shares" from his Twitch account, losses of $1,500 a month from his Bar Wrestling promotion no longer receiving streaming and distribution earnings, $2,000 in losses per month from Bar Wrestling events, $3,000 per month in loss of revenue from his Patreon account, and losses of $8,000-$10,000 per month in lost wrestling bookings.

Ryan has requested a jury trial.