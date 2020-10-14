Since he paradigm shifted his way into All Elite Wrestling in May 2019, Jon Moxley has enjoyed quite the main event run in AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Jim Alexander of ReelTalker.com, where he discussed his life, his latest movie, and his future. When asked where he intends to finish his career, the AEW World Champion made it quite clear he wants to retire with his current company.

"Yeah, it's definitely [AEW]," Moxley said. "I've become great friends with Tony Kahn, who is a great dude and the most successful promoter outside of Vince in [however] many years. We've been able to create something as a team and to get through the challenge of this pandemic, and well, stay alive [as a promotion]. I'm incredibly proud of everybody [in AEW]."

Speaking on the topic of retirement, the 34-year-old Moxley says he has no plans to hang up his boots anytime soon.

"I'd like to wrestle till I'm in my 50's, hopefully," Moxley said. "Whatever that means? I don't know."

The former Dean Ambrose has seen numerous achievements since departing WWE in the spring of last year. Aside from his 182-day (and counting) reign as AEW World Champion, Moxley is a two-time and current holder of New Japan's IWGP United States Championship. While Moxley competes on-and-off for NJPW overseas, he emphasized that he only views one promotion as "home" in America.

"AEW, in the United States, will definitely always be my home," Moxley said. "It's just done so much for me, and I've done everything I could to help build the brand and solidify it as a legit alternative. It's vital to the wrestling industry that AEW be successful. I don't see that changing ever. I have loyalty to the people who treat me well and they have treated me extremely well."

Outside of the squared circle, Moxley has dipped his toes in the acting world, starring in the recently released Cagefighter: Worlds Collide. While Moxley says he has no intention to transition to Hollywood full-time, he says he welcomes the challenge of acting.

"If I got the opportunity, I think I could do pretty good if I was given a more challenging role, a dramatic role," Moxley said. "Playing a character that's different from myself and spending more time working on the craft. I think I have the skills to do that."