- Monday Night Raw superstar Keith Lee was in New York City on Thursday to record vocals for his new theme song, according to a report on PWI Insider.

Back in August, fans on social media were unhappy when WWE gave Lee a new theme song rather than keeping his NXT theme, which also had vocals performed by The Limitless One.

There is no word yet on when Lee will debut the new theme song.

- Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane will be providing play-by-play Japanese commentary during this Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

As noted recently, Sane announced that although she is no longer with the WWE as an in-ring performer, she will continue to work for the company from Japan.

Sane moved back to Japan in June to be with her husband, who she married in February following a longterm relationship.

"Greeting from Japan!! WWE Superstar Kairi Sane here. I have moved back to Japan and will still train and support WWE from here. [flexed biceps emoji]," Sane wrote in a tweet earlier this month.