Impact Wrestling has announced that Ken Shamrock's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air during the Bound For Glory Pre-show on Saturday at 7pm ET.

As we've noted, Shamrock's induction will feature a word from The Rock, among others. The BFG Pre-show will air on AXS TV and Impact's digital channels live from Nashville.

Shamrock will then face Eddie Edwards at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view later that night.

Stay tuned for more on Bound For Glory and remember to join us for live coverage this Saturday. Below is the announcement on Shamrock's induction ceremony: