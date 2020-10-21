Impact Wrestling has announced that Ken Shamrock's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air during the Bound For Glory Pre-show on Saturday at 7pm ET.
As we've noted, Shamrock's induction will feature a word from The Rock, among others. The BFG Pre-show will air on AXS TV and Impact's digital channels live from Nashville.
Shamrock will then face Eddie Edwards at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view later that night.
Stay tuned for more on Bound For Glory and remember to join us for live coverage this Saturday. Below is the announcement on Shamrock's induction ceremony:
