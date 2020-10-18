WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A session with fans on his Facebook page.

When asked to reflect on John Cena's debut match against him during an episode of SmackDown back in June 2002, Angle shot down the notion that "he carried Cena" during the bout. He also went onto name Cena as the G.O.A.T. [Greatest of All Time] of the WWE.

"John was so great to work with. Kind, professional, and talented as hell. I didn't carry him in that match. He carried himself. He's the greatest WWE superstar of all time," said Angle.

One fan asked Angle to name his dream opponent from the current AEW roster.

"Rusev [now known as Miro]. Do I need to explain why? Olympic Hero vs The Bulgarian Brute. He's an exceptional Performer," replied Angle.

When asked to name his favorite wrestling movie of all time, Angle picked the Matthew Modine-starrer Vision Quest and revealed that the 1985 flick inspired his theme song in TNA.

"Vision Quest. All-time favorite movie. That's where I got the theme song I used in TNA."

Angle also gave props to Kenta Kobashi and why he would have loved to work with the Japanese wrestling legend.

"Of course, I would have loved to work with Kobashi. He's one of the best. Moonsault vs Moonsault. Would have been fun!"

The Olympic Gold Medalist also put over The Undertaker and Kane as two of the best in-ring performers he ever wrestled.

"Kane and Undertaker were the two best in-ring performers I've ever wrestled. It was easy to wrestle them and that doesn't happen very often with a big guy."

As noted recently, Angle has been announced for Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy!" cruise. Jericho's third cruise will sail from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island on Thursday, October 21, 2021 through Monday, October 25, 2021.