Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and WCW United States Champion Lance Storm sat down with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he discussed the current landscape of WWE. Dominik Mysterio has grown into one of the stop stars in WWE, and he has credited Storm as being a huge influence in his development. Storm gave his thoughts on Mysterio's WWE run so far.

"He showed an aptitude right away. He had done a bit of training before he got to me, but yeah, really good kid, picked it up well, and he obviously is benefiting greatly by having them take care of him and working with really good people," Storm pointed out. "But yeah, he's doing phenomenal, and I couldn't be more proud of him. He and Rey have just been traded to SmackDown. So if you want to watch SmackDown on Friday night, you'll get to see Dominik and Rey Mysterio."

After the WWE Draft, many fans have considered SmackDown to be the top show in WWE not only because of Roman Reigns but also the depth of the talent the show has. Storm agreed that things have been going well so far for SmackDown and noted that many of WWE's top storylines are on SmackDown.

"Certainly this week but I think the Roman thing with Heyman has just hit on all cylinders and has been absolutely fantastic, and the Rey Mysterio thing has been doing really well on RAW. So moving it to SmackDown certainly bolsters that, and you got Bayley and Sasha too," Storm noted. "Drew McIntyre has been doing well, although, I do feel like everyone's ready for him to move on to something new from the Randy Orton program.

"I think RAW, as far as the big top things, they still have The Hurt Business. It's fresh and on fire, but there's at least three of the top five things in WWE on SmackDown. With it being the smaller show, it's really coming off like Friday nights are a loaded must-see."

Hausman brought up RETRIBUTION and their perplexing development on the most recent episode of RAW. Storm agreed that RETRIBUTION has been an enigma, and he pointed out that Mercedes Martinez "the survivor" as she is no longer associated with the group.

"I wouldn't be the most excited if I was in the group," Storm admitted. "Mercedes Martinez might be breathing a sigh of relief. She's been the survivor and scooted out before whatever they're doing now is happening."

Storm also discussed his role in the animated series "Corner Gas" and playing a bigger part on the show than Bret Hart. He noted that he has helped get Hart and Trish Stratus on the show and admitted that there was hope to get Chris Jericho on, but there were complications between SAG and ACTRA.

"Well, I didn't really. I went to the studio with Brent, and I actually at the time, I'm trying to think whether it was when I recorded. I think it might have actually been because again, it was my connection through Brent that he wrote the episode," Storm recalled. "And then he was asking me for suggestions on who could play my nemesis, and so I had made a couple of suggestions. And they eventually asked if I could reach out to Bret.

"So I texted Bret and said would you mind if I passed on your information to the people at 'Corner Gas,' and he's like, 'yeah, sure.' And I did the same with Trish, and then they contacted them. And obviously, they both agreed to do it. So it was pretty cool.

"Part of me was half hoping that they might be able to get Jericho to do my nemesis, but I think for Canada, Bret Hart worked out well, and I think Jericho being in the states made it a little more of an issue, SAG vs. ACTRA in the Canadian acting unions."

Lance Storm voices Lance Fury as part of Canada's hit animated series Corner Gas on the upcoming episode "Sound And Fury". The episode debuts on Monday October 26th on CTV Comedy Channel in Canada. The episode will air in the US at a future date that is TBA.

