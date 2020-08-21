Like so many generational wrestlers, Dominik Mysterio is ready to carry on his father's legacy by becoming the newest signee in WWE. In an effort to reach that mountain top, Dominik spent a lot of time training with some of the best coaches out there including his dad (Rey Mysterio), Jay Lethal and Lance Storm. In his interview on The Bump, Dominik says Storm keeps tabs on his in-ring progress and still communicates with him frequently.

"Very influential," Dominik exclaimed, when asked how noteworthy it is to have all three of those men as his coaches. "Every time I do something in the ring or backstage, my dad is always guiding me. Still to this day, Lance Storm always texts me after every show and tells me that I did good, or what I need to touch up on. The communication is really good. Storm Academy will always be home."

Dominik admits that his father did not push him to become a pro wrestler. After graduating from high school, he decided on his own that he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps. Rey's reaction to his son's statement is something that Dominik will never forget.

"I've played football and soccer since I was 8-years-old. I never really stepped into the ring since I was either 17 or 18," he noted. "It was after I graduated high school that I approached my dad about giving pro wrestling a shot and start training. I just remember his eyes lit up; he was super excited. He never pushed me to jump into the ring. It was all on my own."

In order to get his head in the game, Dominik has studied the in-ring skillsets that wrestlers before him have demonstrated. He lists off his top-five favorites to watch.

"If I were to give my top-five guys who I love to study and watch it'd have to be my dad, most definitely. I've seen what he's done for this business, and I respect the hell out of him for it," he added. "[Also] Eddie Guerrero, of course. My dad, well, my other day. Next, would be Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and Shawn Michaels. If I had to narrow it down, those would be my top picks."

In 2005, it was the battle of custody between Rey and Eddie Guerrero on who exactly was Dominik's father. Their personal rivalry was made into a ladder match at SummerSlam, to determine who would win the right to be Dominik's legal guardian. Luckily, Rey won the match. Even though most older viewers knew it was a storyline, Dominik's classmates were unsure if Rey was his real father. The lines were blurred and Dominik had to explain to them that Rey was in fact his real father.

"I was in the third grade at the time. The kids were so confused they kept asking me who's my dad - is it Rey Mysterio or Eddie Guerrero? I told them, 'It's Rey Mysterio, guys,'" he said with a smile.

With his debut match just around the corner at SummerSlam, Dominik is beyond blessed to now be a WWE Superstar.

"I never in a million years thought this would happen. This is a dream come true. I'm truly blessed," he concluded.

You can watch Dominik Mysterio's full interview here.