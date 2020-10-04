As noted recently, Liv Morgan has started her own YouTube channel in which she goes by her real name, Gionna Daddio.

The first video, which can be seen above, dropped on Saturday night. In the video, Liv takes viewers on a tour of her ranch before cleaning the chicken coop. After putting cubes of pine on the coop, she proceeds to stomp on them, which she calls her favorite part.

She also introduces her chickens, compares their personalities, and explains why she named one of them "Psycho" who she refers to her as her baby. Liv also explains why she only wears crocs while doing work in the farm.

Liv also said her Wonderland Ranch is a work in progress and that she has plans to have an area for turtles, horses, and other animals. Liv said that although the chicken coop didn't meet her standards when she initially purchased it, it is a much more vibrant place now. She also has a pet pig, who wasn't seen in the video.

Liv was last seen in action against Bianca Belair on the recent episode of WWE Main Event. Liv and her tag team partner, Ruby Riott, were supposed to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions. However, the match was reportedly cancelled due to COVID-related reasons.