According to a report from Tokyo Sports, Joshi legend Meiko Satomura is set to join WWE NXT UK as an in-ring talent and as a coach. Tokyo Sports also reported that Satomura is set to participate in NXT UK this November.

Neither Satomura or WWE have officially commented on possible partnership. Satomura held a press conference at Miyagino Ward Cultural Center Tournament to announce that she would limit her participation in Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling, the promotion she co-founded. As a result, Satomura will miss Sendai Girls' November 22nd and November 29th events.

Satomura has previously served as a guest trainer at the Performance Center in Florida last year. She was also part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic where she lost to Toni Storm in the semi-finals.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks tweeted this year that she would want to wrestle Satomura in the future.

You can view Sendai Girls' tweet on Satomura's limited participation below: