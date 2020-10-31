Two-time Diva and Women's champion, Michelle McCool, joined The Bump panel to discuss her husband, The Undertaker, and the many accolades he's had in his 33-year-career with WWE. First, they discussed the docuseries "The Last Ride." McCool admits the series did a great job showcasing her husband's in-ring career over the years. She was also happy that their eight-year-old daughter got to witness her father's legacy in those six episodes.

"Gosh, you know, it was a really cool experience," she mentioned. "It's funny because as much as we taped, we taped over such an extensive period of time that it didn't really feel like we were taping for a long period of time. So when we watched it unfold on TV with the family, it was really cool. It's something special that we'll have forever.

"I think it was neat for our eight-year-old. As much crap as she gives her daddy, I think it was pretty cool for her to see how much he's done. You know, she likes to think that he just sits around the house and does nothing. We constantly have to tell her, 'look kid, he worked really hard for 30 straight years.' But it was really neat for her to see how much respect people give him and see how much his body truly goes through. I mean, I'm biased, but I think they did a darn good job."

With Undertaker representing everything that defines Halloween, panelist Matt Camp wanted to know if he likes to take part in the holiday and if he likes to hand out candy to those who dare to knock on their door.

"Sometimes, yes," she answered with a chuckle. "Sometimes he goes around the neighborhood with us. Normally, he stays back."

Of all the top-tier matches he's had in his career, McCool had a hard time trying to come up with which match of his is her all-time favorite.

"Oh, that's tough. The two matches with Shawn [Michaels] at WrestleMania were near perfection," she replied. "It's hard to top that. I mean, him and Triple H had a darn good match that next year. But yeah, those two matches were perfection."

