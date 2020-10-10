As noted, the WWE Draft kicked off yesterday on Friday Night SmackDown. Some of the changes from night one of the draft include Seth Rollins to SmackDown and the breakup of The New Day.

One WWE Superstar that isn't happy about being undrafted and a free agent is Mickie James.

She tweeted earlier about how she has more career and title wins than the other announced free agents, Humberto Carrillo, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado), and Shorty G.

Her full tweet was the following, "A little @WWE #FreeAgentFunFact for you: Mickie James has more career & title wins than Humberto Carrillo, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Lucha House Party & Shorty G combined! Enjoy your day!?? #NoOffenseFellas #YouSeemLikeNiceFolks #justthefacts #ImAFreeAgent #FreeAgentMickie"

Few hours after the tweet, Robert Stone asked if she wanted to collaborate. Mickie replied that she would only take up his offer if he could get WWE to put respect in her name.

She replied, "Can you get them to put some RESPECT on my name? Apparently they forgot it "Mickie ''n James" if so let's talk... if not... take a walk!"

As mentioned before, Mickie James will be out of action for several weeks due to a broken nose.

Below are her tweets: