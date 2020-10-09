WWE Superstar Mickie James will be out of action for several weeks after suffering a broken nose.

"I had my nose broken recently in match so I can't wrestle for a few weeks," James said while appearing on her YouTube channel, GAW TV (h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription).

James noted that the controversial finish to her Raw Women's Championship match against Asuka - during an episode of Monday Night Raw on September 14 - was actually not "a swerve" and the result of her breaking her nose. The finish saw the referee call for the bell even though Mickie never tapped out to the Asuka Lock.

Interestingly, Mickie wrestled the following week on Raw against Zelina Vega because she wasn't still aware of the severity of the injury.

"What had happened was, after the swelling went down [after the Asuka match injury], I noticed that this whole side of my nose was completely caved in.

"I go to the doctor [and he says] I broke my nose," said Mickie.

Mickie explained that her cartilage was dislocated from her nasal cavity and therefore had to be relocated.

The former six-time WWE Women's Champion has been off WWE TV since that match against Vega. As noted before, she is among the first pool of WWE superstars who are eligible for tonight's WWE Draft on Friday Night SmackDown. The second pool of wrestlers will be drafted on Monday's edition of Raw.