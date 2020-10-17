AEW star Miro, fka Rusev, said on his Twitch stream earlier on Friday that Benjamin Carter, who wrestled a few matches for AEW, has signed with the WWE. Carter faced Scorpio Sky during the one-hour edition of AEW Late Night Dynamite last month.

While responding to a fan who praised Carter as a promising talent in the business, Miro rued the fact that AEW had lost the services of the young British wrestler.

"I know, but we lost Ben Carter. He's gone to the dark side," said Miro, presumably referring to the WWE. "I mean, good luck to him. I was really impressed with his stuff."

Nearly a week after his impressive performance against Scorpio Sky on Dynamite, Carter announced that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

As seen in the video above, Carter, aka "The Prodigy of Pro Wrestling," appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to discuss his match against Scorpio Sky and his brief stint with Impact Wrestling. The interview was recorded before he contracted the virus.

Earlier this week, Fightful Select reported that both WWE and AEW were in hot pursuit of signing Carter, who remained a free agent despite his few appearances for AEW.

Carter trained at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, a school run by SmackDown star Seth Rollins and independent wrestling veteran Marek Brave.

Check out the clip from Miro's Twitch stream below: