After spending 10 years under the WWE umbrella Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his All Elite Wrestling debut on September 9th when he was revealed as the best man to Kip Sabian. Miro immediately rocked the boat with his initial promo in which he referenced the "brass ring" that is so often spoke of in WWE and told them to "shove it up their a**".

Since Miro's fiery promo, his real-life wife Lana, who is still under contract with WWE has been put through tables week after week. Many people speculated that WWE management have been booking her that way as punishment for Miro's actions. Miro went on the defensive shortly after his promo aired and admitted he was concerned about WWE punishing Lana and hoped they could be professional enough not to do such a thing.

Miro recently took the time to speak with Inside The Ropes and discussed whether he feels like Lana is being punished. Although he said he isn't there for those booking decisions, he referenced that she had never been put through tables prior to his promo and mentioned how proud he is of Lana for continuing to do her job.

"I don't book their shows so I have no idea," Miro said. "All I know is that she's most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly that's the first time in history that's been done. And every single time she gets the f**k up and keeps going. She doesn't say, 'No.' She doesn't say, 'I don't want to do that.' She doesn't sell."

"She's going out there and doing her job, and doing her job to perfection," Miro added. "Because you can see in that ring, when she gets that time, you can see who's who and who's been working and who's been sitting on their a***s the whole time. I'm so freaking proud of [Lana], man, because she's proven that she's most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community."

While Lana has been regularly put through the announce table, she has also been named as the fifth member of the Survivor Series team.

Lana and Miro commented on her most recent table bump on Twitter, as seen below: