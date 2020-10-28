More matches were announced on tonight's AEW Dynamite for Full Gear on November 7, including Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page in the Title Eliminator Finals. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions will battle for a future AEW World Championship Match.

Also announced, AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida faces Nyla Rose, and Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy is being billed as "The Final Deletion." As noted, it was reported the two were expected to have a taped, cinematic match, potentially at Hardy's home (although a location was not confirmed).

Finally, The Buy In bout will be Orange Cassidy against John "4" Silver.

Below is the updated PPV lineup:

AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose

AEW TNT Championship

Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. The Young Bucks

If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again.

Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.

The Elite Deletion

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If MJF wins, he gets to join Inner Circle.

The Buy In

Orange Cassidy vs. John "4" Silver





