More matches were announced on tonight's AEW Dynamite for Full Gear on November 7, including Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page in the Title Eliminator Finals. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions will battle for a future AEW World Championship Match.
Also announced, AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida faces Nyla Rose, and Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy is being billed as "The Final Deletion." As noted, it was reported the two were expected to have a taped, cinematic match, potentially at Hardy's home (although a location was not confirmed).
Finally, The Buy In bout will be Orange Cassidy against John "4" Silver.
Below is the updated PPV lineup:
AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW Women's World Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose
AEW TNT Championship
Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW World Tag Team Championship
FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. The Young Bucks
If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again.
Tournament Finals
Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.
The Elite Deletion
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
MJF vs. Chris Jericho
If MJF wins, he gets to join Inner Circle.
The Buy In
Orange Cassidy vs. John "4" Silver
