On last night's AEW Dynamite, it was announced Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara will meet at Full Gear on November 7. The match is expected to be a taped, cinematic match, and not done live at the PPV, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

It's unknown if the match is going to take place at the Hardy Compound, but in the tweet below it was referred to as the "Elite Deletion." Dave Meltzer noted the original idea — going all the way back to this past March — was to do it at Hardy's house. At the end of the video below, Guevara says he will send Hardy home "for good" while burning a photo of Hardy standing in front of his house.

So far, Hardy has had a rough time in this feud, first getting hit in the head with a chair thrown by Guevara that required stitches. Guevara grabbed the wrong, and much heavier, chair that reportedly ended up getting him some backstage heat.

Last month, Hardy and Guevera met in a Broken Rules Match at All Out where Hardy was again banged up. Early on in the match, Hardy was speared off a scissor lift by Sammy, missing the two tables below, and hitting his head hard on the concrete. Initially the match was stopped, but the doctor said Hardy could continue as the storyline stipulation was Matt had to leave AEW, if he lost. The two wrestlers went right to the finish with Matt shoving Guevara off a some scaffolding, winning the match after Guevara couldn't answer the referee's ten-count.

Below is the current Full Gear card:

AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW TNT Championship

TBA (c) vs. Darby Allin

Cody to defend title against Orange Cassidy on next week's Dynamite.

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. The Young Bucks

Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega or Rey Fenix vs. Hangman Page or Wardlow

Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara