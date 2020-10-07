Last week a new eight-man, single-elimination tournament was announced with the finals taking place at AEW Full Gear on November 7.

The winner would then receive a future AEW World Title shot. As noted Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and Rey Fenix were already entered into the tournament.

Tonight it was revealed Wardlow, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page have been added. Two more names should be announced soon.

