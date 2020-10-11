- Above, Adam Cole and Cesaro face-off in PGA Tour 2K21 on UpUpDownDown.

- Paul Heyman made an appearance on the NFL on FOX earlier today to pick between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Heyman went with the Steelers winning the game. As of this writing, Pittsburgh is up 31-22 in the third quarter. You can check out his segment in the video below:

- As noted, Mustafa Ali is set to speak on this Monday's RAW after it was revealed he's the leader of RETRIBUTION. To hype his appearance, Ali posted a short video of him holding a bright light and shoving it towards the camera.