WWE has announced multiple matches and segments for Monday's RAW, which features night two of the WWE Draft (full recap here).

First up, a dual-branded Battle Royal will determine WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka's next challenger.

As their feud continues to ramp up, Kevin Owens is set to meet Aleister Black in a No Disqualifications Match. On this past week's show, Black ambushed Owens and put him down with his finisher, Black Mass.

As noted, Seth Rollins was drafted to SmackDown, but will make one more appearance for the red brand to say goodbye. Rollins has been on RAW since 2016.

Finally, RETRIBUTION's leader, Mustafa Ali, will speak to the WWE Universe. It was revealed last week Ali is leading the group after directing them to attack The Hurt Business.